Modi in Maharashtra: PM says working to end practices that held back India’s progress for decades

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 1:53 PM

The Prime Minister paid condolences to the people who lost lives in a deadly fire in ESIC hospital in Mumbai.

Prime Minister was addressing the Republic Summit on the theme of Surging India in Mumbai. (Photo Source: Screen Grab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India is rising as a force in the world and to keep pace with it we will have to attain proficiency in a number of fields including science, technology and sports, among others. He said in this process our media also forged an identity for itself.

The Prime Minister said that four years back, nobody would have thought that India would create a record of launching a hundred satellites in one go. And now, India is even working towards ‘Gaganyaan’. The Prime Minister was addressing the Republic Summit on the theme of Surging India in Mumbai.

Delving into the government’s schemes and campaigns under his watch, Modi said that till 2014, only 55 per cent houses in the country had a gas connection and now the government is working towards finding permanent solutions and ending those practices that have held the progress back for decades.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the issue of bad loans and said that when companies and their promoters were allowed to go scot-free if they were unable to repay loans as they enjoyed protection from the probe by certain special people. Modi said that the IBC Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 has brought an end to this practice.

The Prime Minister also paid condolences to the people who lost lives in a deadly fire in ESIC hospital in Mumbai. At least eight people died and 176 were injured as a massive fire swept through the Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri.

Prime Minister is on a day-long visit to Maharashtra today where he will launch various development projects. He will lay the foundation stone for two important metro corridors at a public meeting in Kalyan. Modi will also unveil the low-cost housing project to build about one lakh affordable houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana before proceeding to address a public meeting. After this event, he would proceed to Pune for laying the foundation stone for Pune Metro Phase 3 project.

