scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Modi in Karnataka: Security breach at PM’s roadshow, man rushes towards him with garland – WATCH

The Prime Minister arrived in Hubbali today where he inaugurated the 25th National Youth Festival.

Written by India News Desk
Modi in Karnataka: Security breach at PM’s roadshow, man rushes towards him with garland – WATCH
PM Narendra Modi. (File Image)

The security cordon of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was breached during his roadshow in Karnataka’s Hubbali on Thursday. The incident occurred when the Prime Minister was holding a roadshow in Karnataka town before inaugurating the 25th National Youth Festival 2023.

Visuals showed a man rushing toward the Prime Minister’s SUV as he waved to the crowds who had gathered on both sides of the road to welcome him. The PM was riding on the footboard of the SUV during the roadshow.

The man, who got within arm’s distance of the Prime Minister, was intercepted by the security personnel. The man had a garland in his hand, apparently to felicitate him with the garland.

Also Read

Modi was seen gesturing to his security personnel to take the garland from him before they took him away. Modi was then seen placing the garland on the bonnet of his car.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 05:26:08 pm