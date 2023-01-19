scorecardresearch
Modi in Karnataka: Government’s priority is development, not vote bank, says PM

Speaking after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water besides a National Highway development project at Kodekal in this district, he said the next 25 years is going to be ‘Amrit Kaal’ for every citizen and State, and we have to build a developed India in this period.

Modi in Karnataka: Government’s priority is development, not vote bank, says PM
"India can be developed when there are good crops in the fields and industries expand too," the PM noted. (Photo source: ANI)

Water security is necessary for the development of 21st century India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Speaking after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water besides a National Highway development project at Kodekal in this district, he said the next 25 years is going to be ‘Amrit Kaal’ for every citizen and State, and we have to build a developed India in this period.

“India can be developed when there are good crops in the fields and industries expand too,” the PM noted. Targeting the Congress without naming it, Modi said earlier governments had shirked their responsibilities declaring Yadgiri and surrounding regions of north Karnataka as backward.

“Our government’s priority is not vote bank, our priority is development.” Referring to the double engine government (BJP governments at Centre and State), Modi said, “it means double welfare. You can see how Karnataka is benefitting by this.”

Karnataka
Narendra Modi

