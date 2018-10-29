PM Modi pitches for Japanese investment, asks NRIs to keep cultural ties with India

PM Narendra Modi addresses ‘Make in India: India-Japan Partnership in Africa and Digital Partnership’ seminar in Japan’s Tokyo (Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Modi in Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited the business leaders of Japan to invest in India and urged Japanese firms to invest through MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). Addressing a seminar on ‘Make in India: India-Japan Partnership in Africa and Digital Partnership’ seminar in Japan’s Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Some years ago, I spoke about making a mini-Japan in India. It’s a matter of great happiness for me that today, you are working in an even larger number in India.”

He also said that government of India is doing its best in ‘Ease of Doing Business’. He said that ‘Ease of Doing Business’ has been one of the top priorities of his government. Addressing the summit, the Prime Minister said that under his government, India’s ranking in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ has reached the 100th position from 140th and that efforts are underway to improve the World Bank ranking.

“When I took over the responsibility of the government in 2014, India was at 140th position in the ‘ease of doing business’ ranking of the World Bank. Now India has reached 100th position and we are working towards better ranking,” the Prime Minister said.

Lauding the Goods and Services Tax, the Prime Minister said that the ‘One Tax System’ has resulted in easier transportation and a stronger logistics sector. He further said that under the initiative of ‘Make in India’, India has the potential of becoming a manufacturing hub in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister urged the Indian community in Japan to contribute actively to building a “new India”. Calling the Indian community as ambassadors of India in Japan, the PM appealed to them to invest in India and keep cultural ties with the motherland. He also said that India will drive the world economy in the coming decade and stressed on the Japanese contribution in building a ‘New India’.

“From bullet train to smart cities, Japan is contributing in all the new India infrastructure that is being built,” said PM Modi, reports PTI.

The Prime Minister also interacted with top business leaders from both the countries at the Business Leaders Forum in Tokyo. The Prime Minister, on a two-day visit to Japan, arrived in Tokyo on Saturday to take part in the 13th India-Japan annual summit.