Modi in Indonesia: PM boosts strategic ties with President Joko Widodo, upgrades Act East policy; Top Developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached his first destination, Indonesia, en route his three-nation tour to East Asia including Malaysia and Singapore. PM Modi’s visit to Indonesia is his first ever to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached his first destination — the Indonesian capital of Jakarta — en route his three-nation tour to East Asia including Malaysia and Singapore. PM Modi’s visit to Indonesia is his first ever to the country. Modi’s tour to the three nations is expected to strengthen the Act East policy between India and the far east nations. During these visits, PM Modi will be attending a wide range of programmes including talks with world leaders, interactions with students and top CEOs. On reaching Jakarta, PM Modi was given a very warm welcome by the Indian community there.

In his first ever official visit to Indonesia, PM Modi will discuss bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas, including maritime, trade and investment. He said India and Indonesia enjoyed strong and friendly ties and shared deep historical and civilisational linkages. After landing in Jakarta, PM tweeted, “Landed in Jakarta. India and Indonesia are friendly maritime neighbours with deep civilisational links. This visit will further the convergence of our political, economic and strategic interests.”

Here are the top takeaways from PM Modi’s big three-nation tour:

1. PM Narendra Modi began his Indonesia visit by paying homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle as he laid a wreath at the Kalibata National Heroes’ Cemetery in Jakarta.

2. PM Modi, then met Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta and had informal discussion before their delegation-level talks. This is the 4th meeting between the two leaders.

3. PM Modi was given a red carpet welcome and a guard of honour on his arrival at Istana Merdeka ahead of his talks with President Widodo.

4. India and Indonesia to upgrade ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, says PM Narendra Modi after talks with President Joko Widodo. During the meeting, the two leaders highlighted potential areas of cooperation in marine, economy, and socio-culture as well as discussed regional and global issues.

5. India and Indonesia to double their efforts to take bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2025 said PM Modi. The two countries signed 15 agreements including on the cooperation in the field of defence, space, science and technology, railways and health.

6. PM Modi said that India-ASEAN partnership can become a guarantee of peace not only in Indo-Pacific region but also beyond it. He added that for the development of Indo-Pacific region, India – Indonesia have agreed to the same shared vision. India’s Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region) matches President Jidodo’s Maritime Fulcrum Policy, said Modi.

7. On the recent suicide attacks on churches, PM Modi said that India condemns terror strikes in Indonesia and stands resolutely with it in fight against terror.

8. On June 1, Prime Minister Modi will deliver the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security meet, in Singapore. This will be the first time that an Indian Prime Minister would deliver this address.

9. He will also meet Singapore President Halimah Yacob and hold delegation level talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. On June 2, he will unveil a plaque at Clifford Pier, where Gandhiji’s ashes were immersed in sea on March 27, 1948. He would also visit some places of worship that have civilisational linkages with India.

10. On May 31, on his way to Singapore, PM Modi will make a brief halt in Malaysia to congratulate the new Malaysian leadership and will meet Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.