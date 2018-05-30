Modi in Indonesia: PM begins visit by laying wreath at iconic military cemetery

Prime Minister Modi, who is here on his first-ever official visit to Indonesia, will meet President Joko Widodo today and discuss bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas, including maritime, trade and investment. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began his Indonesia visit by paying homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle as he laid a wreath at the iconic Kalibata National Heroes’ Cemetery here. Prime Minister Modi, who is here on his first-ever official visit to Indonesia, will meet President Joko Widodo today and discuss bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas, including maritime, trade and investment.

Kalibata Heroes’ Cemetery in South Jakarta is a military cemetery in Indonesia. It was built in 1953 and opened in November 1954 when the first burial took place. Modi said in a tweet: “Paid tributes at the iconic Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta”.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet: “Lest we forget…Paying homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle! PM @narendramodi laying wreath at the Kalibata National Heroes’ Cemetery and signing the Visitor’s Book”. More than 7,000 people who are military casualties and veterans from Indonesian War of Independence are buried at the cemetery.

Modi arrived in the Indonesian capital yesterday on the first leg of his three-nation tour to East Asia to cement the political, economic and strategic interest of the two friendly maritime neighbours.