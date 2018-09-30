Modi in Gujarat today: PM to unveil several projects including Amul plant, Mahatma Gandhi museum

Modi in Gujarat today: PM to unveil several projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state Gujarat today where he will inaugurate a number of development projects. The projects that will be launched by him include modern food processing facilities and Amul’s ultra-modern Chocolate Plant in Anand. He will also inaugurate Mundra LNG terminal at Anjar and Mahatma Gandhi Museum at Rajkot.

A statement issued from his office said that PM Modi will inaugurate Anand Agricultural University’s Incubation Centre cum Centre of Excellence in Food Processing and a Solar Cooperative Society at Mujhkuva village. Besides, he will also lay the foundation stone for expansion of Amul manufacturing facilities in Anand and Khatraj.

The statement added that the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Anjar-Mundra Pipeline Project and the Palanpur-Pali-Barmer pipeline project.

After launching the projects, the Prime Minister is expected to address the public meetings as well at both the places.

He will then travel to Rajkot which is at the centre of Saurashtra region. Here, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Mahatma Gandhi Museum at 164-year-old Alfred High School, now closed, where the Father of the Nation had studied his higher secondary. The museum has been set up here to help spread awareness about the Gandhian culture, values and philosophy.

Meanwhile, the statement said that the PM will also unveil a plaque to mark the inauguration of a public housing project of 624 houses and later witness the e-Gruh Pravesh of 240 beneficiary families.

The PM had last visited Gujarat in August where he had dedicated around two lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to beneficiaries.