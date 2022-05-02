Modi in Germany: PM all praise for Indian-origin boy’s rendition of a patriotic song on his arrival — Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin as he arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip today.

A heartwarming moment was captured when PM Modi was greeted by a young student with a patriotic song. PM Modi was seen snapping his fingers in the clip as others around too admired the child’s adorable welcome.

The prime minister also interacted with a little girl who presented him with a portrait of his picture. He took a picture with the girl who called him her icon and also signed the portrait for her.

In another video tweeted by news agency ANI, a student can be seen touching prime minister’s feet.

Berlin | It was a wonderful experience meeting PM Modi. He is my icon. He signed the painting I made of him and said to me "Shabash": Manya pic.twitter.com/ZniQyFiIEU — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

“We were excited to get a glimpse of PM Modi. We came to Berlin after driving a distance of 400 kms. He respectfully greeted each one of us from the Indian diaspora. Further, we’re looking forward to attending the PM’s address to the diaspora,” a man from the Indian diaspora in Germany was quoted by ANI as saying.

This is Modi’s fifth visit to Germany after becoming Prime Minister. He had earlier visited Germany in April 2018, July 2017, May 2017 and April 2015. In his departure statement, Modi had said that his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom he met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.

From Berlin, Modi will travel to Copenhagen on May 3 where he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen during which the two leaders would review the progress in India’s unique ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of bilateral relations.

He will also participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable as well as interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, Modi will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

On May 4, Modi during a brief stopover in Paris will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected as French president. Government sources have said that in his first visit abroad this year, Prime Minister Modi will have 25 hectic engagements in his three-day trip to as many countries where he will be spending around 65 hours.