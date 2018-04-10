Modi in Bihar: PM slams opposition for hindering government’s bid for development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed the opposition allegedly for trying to break up society and “putting hurdles, from the Parliament to the streets” in the governments’ efforts to uplift the poor. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed the opposition allegedly for trying to break up society and “putting hurdles, from the Parliament to the streets” in the governments’ efforts to uplift the poor. Without mentioning the RJD-Congress combine in Bihar, Modi commended Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his “fight against the corrupt and anti-social forces in the state” and said the Centre stood firmly behind his efforts.

“From the streets to Parliament, roadblocks are being created in the government’s work. While the government is working towards uniting people and their hearts, some opponents are working towards breaking up society,” said Prime Minister Modi. Mod’s remarks came in the wake of recent disruption of parliamentary proceedings by opposition parties over issues like dilution of SC/ST Act and their support to the “Bharat Bandh” recently called by Dalit and tribal organizations, which resulted in violence in several parts of the country.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing over 20,000 Swachhagrahis (cleanliness volunteers) at the concluding ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the ‘Champaran Satyagraha’ today. Lauding the Nitish Kumar government of Bihar, Modi said, “This government has put an end to the culture of keeping files pending. The government is completing its every mission, every resolve with the help of the people. But this change is causing trouble to those who are not able to accept this change.” he said. “There are elements who are worried at the sight of improvement in the condition of the poor. They feel that if the poor are empowered, it would no longer be possible to mislead them with lies. Hence, attempts are being made to put hurdles in the way of the government, from the Parliament to the streets,” the Prime Minister said.

While the government is working towards taking all people along, “our opponents are trying to pit one section against the other,” Modi said. “But I will laud Nitish ji for his patience and good governnace and the way he is fighting anti-socieal elements, it is not easy,” he said. The Prime Minister also flagged off a number of projects, besides special train to mark the occasion of Champaran Satyagrah’. Modi said in the last one week, more than 8.5 lakh toilets have been constructed in Bihar and said this was a big achievement. He said the projects of Rs 6,600 crore were being started today.