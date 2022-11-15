Modi in Bali: PM addresses Indian diaspora, says India stood firmly with Indonesia during ‘challenging times’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India and Indonesia are connected by a shared heritage and culture, adding that India had stood firmly with the island nation during its “challenging times”. He made the remarks while addressing the Indian diaspora on the margins of the G-20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.

“When the 2018 earthquake happened in Indonesia, India had immediately started Operation Samudra Maitri for humanitarian assistance,” the PM said, adding, “India has stood firmly with Indonesia in challenging times.”

Speaking about the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM said, “At a time when the grand Ram Temple is taking shape in India, we also proudly remember the Ramayana tradition of Indonesia.”

Also Read: PM Modi at G-20 summit: Need to find way to return to path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine

The PM also said that India’s talent, technology, innovation, and industry have made their mark in the world today, adding that the difference between India before and after 2014, is that of “speed and scale”. The Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014 overthrowing the Congress government, and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India.

“Today, India is working at an unprecedented speed and scale, and India’s vision of self-sufficiency includes the feeling of ‘Global Good’,” the PM said.

The PM also said that India’s self-sufficiency in medicines and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic times benefitted the world.

“During COVID-19 times, we have seen, that India was self-reliant when it came to medicines or vaccines, and this benefitted the world. India’s self-dependency provided a safety net for so many other countries of the world,” the PM said.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Also Read: G20 Summit: PM Modi, US President Joe Biden meet in Bali; technologies, artificial intelligence discussed

Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20, which comprises 19 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).