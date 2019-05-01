Modi in Ayodhya LIVE: PM to address election rally, likely to skip visit to makeshift Ram temple

  1. Home
Updated:May 01, 2019 9:22:44 am

Modi in Ayodhya LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally near Ayodhya for the first time in five years. Stay tuned for all the updates.

Modi in Ayodhya LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an election rally near the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh today. However, Modi is likely to skip visit to the makeshift Ram temple here during his visit, which is his first since becoming the prime minister. He is scheduled to attend the public rally in Mayanagar Bazar in Gosainganj which is 27 km away Ayodhya. Gosainganj comes under Ayodhya district, however, the parliamentary constituency is Ambedkar Nagar where polling is scheduled to he held in the fifth phase on May 6. Voting in Ayodhya, which falls under Faizabad constituency will be held in the sixth phase on May 12.

Narendra Modi had addressed an election rally as NDA’s prime ministerial candidate in 2014 close to Ayodhya but he had avoided visit to the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site then too.

The Ram mandir issue has always been on the forefront of the Bharatiya’s Janata Party’s election manifesto, however, in 2019 the saffron party has made it clear that election will be fought on the issue of nationalism. Top BJP leaders including PM Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh have been highlighting India’s strict response to terror in the wake of Pulwama attack and Balakot air strike to push through an image of strong India under the NDA government.

PM Modi in Ayodhya LIVE Updates:

09:22 (IST)01 May 2019
Priyanka Gandhi too avoided visit to disputed site

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had held a roadshow in Ayodhya and visited Hanuman Garhi. However, she didn't visit the makeshift Ram temple during her tour.

09:20 (IST)01 May 2019
What BJP's 2019 manifesto says about Ram temple

The BJP's manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha election mentions that the all possible ways will be explored under the constitutional framework for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

08:47 (IST)01 May 2019
Will PM Modi visit Ram temple site?

PM Modi is visiting Ayodhya for the first time in the last five years. However, he  is unlikely to visit the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site, sources within the Bharatiya Janata Party said.

08:45 (IST)01 May 2019
PM Modi is Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an election rally in Gosaiganj close to Ayodhya today. Gosaiganj falls under Ambedkar Nagar parliamentary constituency where voting will be held on May 6.  

