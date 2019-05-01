Modi in Ayodhya LIVE: PM to address election rally, likely to skip visit to makeshift Ram temple

Modi in Ayodhya LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an election rally near the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh today. However, Modi is likely to skip visit to the makeshift Ram temple here during his visit, which is his first since becoming the prime minister. He is scheduled to attend the public rally in Mayanagar Bazar in Gosainganj which is 27 km away Ayodhya. Gosainganj comes under Ayodhya district, however, the parliamentary constituency is Ambedkar Nagar where polling is scheduled to he held in the fifth phase on May 6. Voting in Ayodhya, which falls under Faizabad constituency will be held in the sixth phase on May 12. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage Narendra Modi had addressed an election rally as NDA's prime ministerial candidate in 2014 close to Ayodhya but he had avoided visit to the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site then too. The Ram mandir issue has always been on the forefront of the Bharatiya's Janata Party's election manifesto, however, in 2019 the saffron party has made it clear that election will be fought on the issue of nationalism. Top BJP leaders including PM Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh have been highlighting India's strict response to terror in the wake of Pulwama attack and Balakot air strike to push through an image of strong India under the NDA government.