Modi in Agra: Prime Minister to kick-start BJP’s Uttar Pradesh campaign for Lok Sabha polls

Modi rally in Agra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the Bharatiya Janata Party’ (BJP) campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh from Agra. Modi will visit the Taj city today where he will address a mega rally. Elaborate arrangements have been made in view of the Prime Minister’s visit to the city. Traffic restrictions have been imposed in different parts and entry of heavy vehicles have been banned by the authorities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several top BJP leaders are also expected to share the stage with Modi when he addresses a rally at Kothi Meena Bazar ground. The BJP has claimed that over two lakh people will attend Modi’s rally. Several hoardings of PM Modi have been put up all over Agra.

As per the schedule, Modi will fly to Agra from Karnataka’s Bidar at around 3.15 pm and will head directly to Kothi Meena Bazar ground. He is also expected to inaugurate a number of projects during his stay here.

The local administration has stepped up the security in and around the city. Around 4,000 police personnel, 10 IPS officers and companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the city in view of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Society members have demanded a full-fledged international airport in Agra. They have released a poster to press for their demand. Also, a few activists have sought to draw the Prime Minister’s attention to his 2013 promise of constructing a barrage on the Yamuna river.

The Prime Minister’s Agra rally is a part of BJP’s mega plan to reach out to the people ahead of the general elections. Modi is slated to hectic schedule over the coming weeks as he will be holding around 100 rallies across the country to set the tone for the general elections. He has already addressed rallies in Punjab and Assam.

Modi is slated to visit Lucknow on January 20. On January 21, he will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to attend the ‘Pravasi Bhartiya Divas’. The BJP has started flexing its muscles in Uttar Pradesh after assembly poll loss in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Recently, BJP president Amit Shah set up 17 different teams that will hit the ground in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. While Rajnath Singh has been appointed as the head of the manifesto committee, Arun Jaitley will look after the publicity wing of the party.

The Lok Sabha polls are due to be held between April and May. The ruling BJP under the leadership of Modi and Amir Shah will be seeking re-election. The saffron party had in 2014 stormed to power with a clear-cut majority.