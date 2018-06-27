Modi has time to visit mosques abroad, not for Ayodhya darshan, says Pravin Togadia

Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing “nothing so far” for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File: Reuters)

Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing “nothing so far” for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying he had not even found time for a ‘darshan’ of ‘Ram lala’.

“The Prime Minister doesn’t have time to come to Ayodhya and have a darshan of Ram lala but has time to visit mosques in foreign countries,” the Hindutva leader who has now floated his own Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) said.

“Modi government has done nothing so far for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he told reporters.

“They have betrayed crores of Hindus by failing to enact a law for the construction of temples in Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi,” he added.

Togadia said since the government was busy with other issues he had prepared a draft bill which the government can get passed in the Parliament.

“I will present this draft before Ram lala,” he said.

Togadia said his organisation planned a march from Lucknow to Ayodhya in October on the Ram temple issue.

It will also launch a signature campaign for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, seeking the support of 20 crore Hindus.

The demand for the construction of the temple by bringing in a bill in Parliament will then be sent to the Modi government, he added.

Togadia said he did not have any an confidence in the BJP slogan of “sabka saath sabka vikas” (collective effort, inclusive growth) but believed in “Hindu vikas” (development of Hindus).

On his newly floated AHP, he said though the team is new, it will work with the same aggression for the rights of Hindus.

Later in Ayodhya, he said, “This time there will be no government of psuedo Hindus, this time the government will be of Hindus.”

Togadia also visited the disputed shrine at the Ram Janambhoomi/Babri Masjid complex and offered prayers.

In Ayodhyat, Togadia met Dharam Sena chief Santosh Dubey, one of the prime accused in Babri Masjid demolition case. Talking to PTI, Dubey said, “in the coming months of November and December, we will give call to Hindus all over the country to gather in Ayodhya for Karsewa.