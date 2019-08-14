Modi has junked Vajpayee’s Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat policy by scrapping Article 370: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh is known for his strong criticism of PM Modi on various issues. He said that PM Modi dumped Vajpayees’s famous policy on Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Article 370.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that the Modi government took a decision on Kashmir without taking people of the Valley in confidence. He said that the decision was not right and it will only escalate problems.

“Don’t forget there is China on one side, Pakistan on the other, there is Afghanistan too. Think what trouble have you put the nation in,” he told reporters on Tuesday in Bhopal.

Reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi about late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Kashmir policy, he said, “Late Prime Minister Atalji had said Jamhooriyat (democracy), Kashmiriyat (inclusive Kashmiri culture) and Insaniyat (humanism), was only way out to solve the Jammu and Kashmir problem but Modi has junked it totally.”

The former Madhya Pradesh CM, known for his strong criticism of Modi on various issues, said that the Prime Minister dumped Vajpayees’s famous policy on Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Article 370 and dividing into two UTs.

The decision to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, was neither in accordance with Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat or Insaniyat. “Narendra Modi had rejected Ataljis policy totally,” he said.

Singh further said that “no alternative is left now but to pray to God as far as the Kashmir issue is concerned”.

“We pray to God that peace be restored in Kashmir….Brotherhood of several thousands of years should remain intact there,” he said.

When Singh was asked about his party colleague P Chidambaram’s remark that the BJP government would not have scrapped Article 370 if Jammu and Kashmir was a Hindu majority state, Singh said, “It can be Chidambaram’s personal view and maintained the Kashmir issue should not be seen with Hindu-Muslim perspective.”

In a historic decision taken on August 5, the BJP-led Central government revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequently, the Parliament also passed a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.