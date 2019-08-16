‘Modi hain toh mumkinmkin hain’: Mohan Bhagwat hails PM Modi’s Article 370 decision

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praises PM Modi for Article 370 move. (File Photo)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and willpower for taking strong decisions. Greeting people during the Independence Day celebrations at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that Article 370 could be revoked from Jammu and Kashmir because the entire society showed determination. He said that the decision has given all Indians the opportunity to enjoy “complete freedom”.

Without naming PM Modi and Jammu and Kashmir, Bhagwat said that it was the people’s willpower which strengthened the country’s leadership to make the decision for the state.

“People say this about the Prime Minister that if he is there, then everything is possible (woh hain to mumkin hai). It is okay and not wrong to say that because finally, it depends on the willpower of the person (who is sitting at the helm). The willpower of the society is necessary to bolster the determination of the people who are at the helm of the country,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said even on the country’s 73rd Independence Day, there is a belief that “if we are determined, we can make the impossible possible”.



He said that the people in Jammu and Kashmir will now have the equal opportunities, like any other citizen in elsewhere. This, he said, was a long pending demand and needs of the people not only from Jammu and Kashmir but from the entire country.

“We all wanted benefits of independence experienced by all our states, to be experienced in that (Jammu and Kashmir) state. Our citizens of that state should also directly get equal rights under the Constitution. Such was our willpower for the cause which gave power to the leaders to work in that direction,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat said India will emerge as a super power in the days to come but will not terrorise other countries or use military power to suppress others.

At the Sangh headquarters located in Mahal area of Nagpur, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi hoisted the national flag and said that the country is moving forward to realise the dream of the nation’s great men. He added that the hopes of common people will be fulfilled and India will scale new heights in the world.