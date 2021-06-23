‘Modi hai, Miracle hai’: P Chidambaram’s jibe at Centre over record single-day vaccination on June 21

I am appalled that eminent doctors attribute Monday’s record to 'planning'. The plan was to 'doctor' the numbers on Monday, said p Chidambaram.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram today took a swipe at the Modi government over record administration of vaccines on June 21. Chidambaram alleged that the record number on June 21 was achieved as the states hoarded vaccines a day before to administer on June 21, the first day of implementation of the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination.

“Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday and go back limping on Tuesday. This is the secret behind the one-day world record of vaccination. I am sure that this “feat” will find a place in the Guinness Book of Records!” said the former Finance minister.

Chidambaram said that the Nobel Prize in medicine may be given to the Modi government for this achievement. “Who knows, maybe the Nobel Prize in Medicine may go to the Modi government. ‘Modi hai, mumkin hai’ should now read as ‘Modi hai, miracle hai’,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

कौन जाने, हो सकता है मेडिसिन का नोबेल पुरस्कार मोदी सरकार को दिया जाए। 'मोदी है, मुमकिन है' को अब पढ़ना चाहिए 'मोदी है, चमत्कार है' — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 22, 2021

“Look at the numbers for MP, Karnataka and Haryana on Sunday to Tuesday. BJP governments pulling a rabbit out of a hat! Pure magic for a day! Watch UP and Gujarat numbers for a few more days,” said Chidambaram sharing a data chart of vaccines administered across the states in the past few days.

“I am appalled that eminent doctors attribute Monday’s record to ‘planning’. The plan was to ‘doctor’ the numbers on Monday,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Centre for failing to keep up the momentum of vaccination. “Unless corona vaccination is done on a large scale continuously, our country is not safe. Sadly, the central government is not able to go beyond the PR event,” said Rahul Gandhi.

While over 88 lakh vaccines were administered on June 21, more than 54.24 lakh vaccines were administered on June 22. There was a decline of around 34 lakh.