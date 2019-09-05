Modi govt’s silence on economic slowdown very dangerous, says Priyanka Gandhi

Published: September 5, 2019 12:06:42 PM

The government has neither a solution nor the "strength" to assure people in the country, she said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said news of an economic slowdown and the Modi government’s silence on it was “very dangerous”. “Excuses and rhetoric” will not work, the Congress general secretary said on Twitter.

The government has neither a solution nor the “strength” to assure people in the country, she said.

“Countdown: Everyday news of economic slowdown and everyday BJP government’s silence. Both are very dangerous… excuses, rhetoric and rumours will not work,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag ‘economy in crisis’.

