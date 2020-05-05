Modi govt’s handling of COVID-19 crisis gets high rating from 87% urban Indians: Survey

A majority of people in 9 out of 13 countries felt that their government was doing a good job of containing the spread of COVID-19

An overwhelming 87 per cent of urban Indians have given high ratings to the Narendra Modi government for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, according to a survey by Ipsos. The multinational market research firm, Ipsos conducted this survey from April 23-26 by seeking responses from about 26,000 people across 13 countries. A majority of people in 9 out of 13 countries felt that their government was doing a good job of containing the spread of COVID-19, it said.

“Government was quick to enforce a total lockdown and took a number of bold, precautionary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Now, the government is considering a cautious, partial re-opening in the green zones. Government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lauded by the majority of the populace, polled in the survey,” said Amit Adarkar, Ipsos India CEO.

After facing a lot of initial flak worldwide on the handling and seriousness of the pandemic, the role of the World Health Organization (WHO) has found favour with the majority of people in 11 out of the 13 countries surveyed in containing the spread of COVID-19, but this sentiment has fallen since March in nine out of 12 countries where Ipsos has tracked opinions.

About 75 per cent of the urban Indians surveyed positively view the role of the WHO in containing the spread of the virus, although there is a dip from the previous survey.