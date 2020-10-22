  • MORE MARKET STATS

Modi govt’s focus on building border roads to secure boundaries shaken China: Nadda

By: |
October 22, 2020 5:44 PM

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Thursday the NDA government has spared no effort in securing the country's boundaries and its focus on building border roads has shaken China.

Double-lane bridges of total length 14.7 km have also been constructed on the border for big tanks to pass. (Representational image)

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Thursday the NDA government has spared no effort in securing the country’s boundaries and its focus on building border roads has shaken China. Laying the foundation stone of the BJP’s six offices in Himachal Pradesh, virtually from Delhi, he said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government has built 4,700-km four-lane all-weather roads on the border from the Galwan Valley in Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh in the last six years.

Similarly, double-lane bridges of total length 14.7 km have also been constructed on the border for big tanks to pass. This is empowered India and shaken China, Nadda said. The BJP chief said earlier there were small bridges and vehicular traffic had to be halted whenever army trucks had to cross those.

Related News

Referring to the strategically important Atal Tunnel in Rohtang which was inaugurated by the prime minister a few days back, Nadda said he wanted to come to Himachal Pradesh during its opening, but could not as the process for selection of candidates for Bihar polls was on. Congratulating the public of Himachal Pradesh for the Atal Tunnel, he said it would also be beneficial for the security of the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Modi govt’s focus on building border roads to secure boundaries shaken China Nadda
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi remained mum on many issues but speech was ‘crisp’: Shiv Sena
2Freedom from sexual slavery: How philanthropies can help sex workers carve alternative path amid COVID crisis
3Flood situation in state this year severe, more relief to be given to the affected: Karnataka CM