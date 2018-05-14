​​​
  3. Modi govt’s Cabinet reshuffle: Piyush Goyal to handle Finance Ministry till Arun Jaitley recovers; Smriti Irani removed from I&B Ministry

Modi govt Cabinet reshuffle: Big changes have been made in the ministerial portfolios as a part of Cabinet rejig.

By: | Published: May 14, 2018 9:35 PM
cabinet reshuffle, piyush goyal, arun jaitley, smriti irani, Rajyavardhan Rathore, SS Ahluwalia, narendra modi reshuffle A major Cabinet reshuffle has taken place in the Modi government. 

A major Cabinet reshuffle has taken place in the Modi government. According to multiple media reports, following big changes have been made in the ministerial portfolios as a part of Cabinet rejig:-

– Piyush Goyal has got additional charge of Finance Ministry

–  Goyal to handle Finance Ministry till Arun Jaitley recovers

– Smriti Irani removed from I&B Ministry

– Rajyavardhan Rathore made I&B Ministry in-charge

– Smriti Irani will now handle only Textiles Ministry

– SS Ahluwalia appointed MoS Electronics

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi had spoken with Arun Jaitley, hours before the finance minister underwent a kidney transplant at AIIMS this morning. Government sources said Modi was in touch with Jaitley’s family to get updates on his health throughout the day on Monday. Jaitley underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS this morning. “The surgery has been successful. Both the recipient and the donor are stable and recovering well,” a statement from Aarti Vij, the head of the media and protocol division of the AIIMS, said. Jaitley has been unwell for a while and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

(More details awaited)

