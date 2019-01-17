Modi govt using ED, CBI to instill fear in our MLAs: Congress on Karnataka poaching buzz

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI Photo)

A day after two independent MLAs withdrew their support from JD(S)-Congress alliance government in Karnataka, the Congress party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), to instill fear in their MLAs to influence the numbers in the state assembly.

“The BJP’s drama in Karnataka is to break our MLAs, to make its own government. The Modi government is trying to grab our MLAs by instilling fear of institutions like ED, Income Tax, CBI and CVC. However, they are not getting success in that,” said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.