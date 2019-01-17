Modi govt using ED, CBI to instill fear in our MLAs: Congress on Karnataka poaching buzz

A day after two independent MLAs withdrew their support from JD(S)-Congress alliance government in Karnataka, the Congress party accused the BJP of using agencies like CBI, ED, to instill fear in their MLAs to influence the numbers in the state assembly.
A day after two independent MLAs withdrew their support from JD(S)-Congress alliance government in Karnataka, the Congress party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), to instill fear in their MLAs to influence the numbers in the state assembly.
“The BJP’s drama in Karnataka is to break our MLAs, to make its own government. The Modi government is trying to grab our MLAs by instilling fear of institutions like ED, Income Tax, CBI and CVC. However, they are not getting success in that,” said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.