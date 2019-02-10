Modi govt ‘textbook case of moral bankruptcy’, says Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: February 10, 2019 3:42 PM

Rahul Gandhi has been highly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of unemployment and has often accused him of not fulfilling the promise.

rahul gandhi, niti aayog, narendra modi, india news, National Sample Survey Office, Ola, Uber, “Incompetence coupled with arrogance has made this government a textbook case of moral bankruptcy,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over the issue of job creation, alleging that incompetence coupled with arrogance has made the government a “textbook case of moral bankruptcy”. Gandhi cited a media report, which quoted an Uber driver as saying that the government has not given jobs and he found one after investing lakhs, to make his point. The driver had made the remarks when he was asked about NITI Aayog’s reported statement that Ola/Uber have created two million jobs.

“Incompetence coupled with arrogance has made this government a textbook case of moral bankruptcy,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post. Gandhi has been highly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of unemployment and has often accused him of not fulfilling the promise — made before coming to power — of creating two crore jobs per year.

His attacks have escalated following a report by the National Sample Survey Office, carried by an English daily, which said the unemployment rate in the country is at the highest in 45 years. The government had said it has not finalised the survey on labour force which reportedly showed that unemployment rate in the country hit a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

