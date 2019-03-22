Modi govt should stop pretending to be Indian Army, says Akhilesh Yadav

By: | Published: March 22, 2019 7:59 PM

Akhilesh Yadav’s comments come after his fellow party man Ram Gopal Yadav faced heavy criticism from PM Modi for saying that the Pulwama terror attack was a “conspiracy” to gain votes.

Akhilesh Yadav, Pulwama attack, modi twitter, Indian Army, IAF strike, Pulwama terror attack, Pulwama debate, Ram Gopal Yadav, Yogi AdityanathAkhilesh Yadav/facebook

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the sacrifices of the armed forces should not be questioned, adding that the Modi government should “stop pretending to be the Indian Army”.

Lashing out at PM Narendra Modi for his offensive on rival parties over the Pulwama attack and IAF strike in Pakistan’s Balakot, Yadav added that in a democracy, it was a “fundamental right” to ask questions to politicians.

“The sacrifices of our Armed Forces should never be questioned. To ask questions of politicians in a democracy is our fundamental right. This government needs to stop pretending to be the Indian Army. Politicians who say they cannot be questioned are dangerous,” the SP chief said in his tweet.

Yadav’s comments come after his fellow party man Ram Gopal Yadav faced heavy criticism from PM Modi for saying that the Pulwama terror attack was a “conspiracy” to gain votes.

Referring to the Pulwama attack, SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav has said, “This was a conspiracy… but, when there will be a change of government, investigations will be done and prominent people will come under the scanner, who had pushed our youth to death to garner votes.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also slammed Yadav and said that the remarks made by were “big example of dirty politics” and also an “attempt to demoralise” armed forces. Adityanath added that the comments can diminish the morale of jawans.

PM Modi, in a series of tweets, also hit out at Congress’ Sam Pitroda for saying that he wished to “know more” about the Balakot strike, and raising questions on the number of terrorists killed in the anti-terror operation.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had accused the BJP of using the strike as a way to “distract” people.

