Modi govt has created ‘highway of development’, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (IE)

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Saturday said the Modi government has created a “highway of development” by removing the “speed breakers” of religion, region and caste. The senior BJP leader was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Hunar Haat’, an exhibition of traditional crafts and cuisines, organised at Bandra Kurla Complex in the city.

“The Modi government has created a highway of development by removing the speed breakers of religion, region and caste,” the Union Minority Affairs Minister said. He added that the ‘Hunar Haat’ exhibitions being organised across the country, have proved to be empowering for artisans and craftsmen.

“Such employment-oriented programmes of the Modi government have significantly encouraged and promoted the rich traditional heritage of master artisans, which remained marginalised for a long time,” he said.

Read Also| Kerala government’s dream project hits HUDCO hurdle

‘Hunar Haat’ has become a credible brand to fulfil the PM’s commitment of Make in India, Stand up India, Start up India, the minister said, adding that in the last one year, it has provided employment opportunities to more than 1,50,000 artisans and others. “The government aimed to provide employment to around five lakh people through ‘Hunar Haat’ this year,” he said.

The exhibition-cum-sale inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will remain open till December 31.