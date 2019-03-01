Modi government’s track record best in dealing with terror since independence: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the present dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the best in the country since independence in dealing with terror activities. He said that the defence forces have been given a free hand by the government and they are capable of dealing with any situation.

“I believe the track record of our government has been the best in dealing with terror since independence… Maximum number of terrorists have been eliminated under BJP government led by Modi,” he said while speaking at the India Today Conclave in Delhi.

Shah also came down heavily on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for not condemning the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama of Kashmir. Shah said that Khan should have have criticised the attacks at least once and wondered if could India trust him in such a situation.

“How can we expect anything from him, or trust him? Maybe the situation is not in his control. At least he could have done lip service,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to blast the opposition parties for giving an opportunity to Pakistan to question the air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force. “Opposition resolution post air strikes gave ammunition to Pakistan,” Shah said.

A total of 21 opposition parties who met recently accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of politicising the IAF strike, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

Shah also informed that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will raise the issue of terrorism at the OIC conclave in Abu Dhabi.

On Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return Pakistan, he said, “Creating situation for return of pilot Abhinandan in such a short span of time is our diplomatic victory.”

Varthaman’s MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a “peace gesture”.