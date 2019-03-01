Modi government’s track record best in dealing with terror since independence: Amit Shah

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 12:02 PM

BJP chief Amit Shah has claimed that Modi government has been the best in the country since independence in dealing with terror activities.

IAF strike, balakot air strike, amit shahModi government’s track record best in dealing with terror since independence: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the present dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the best in the country since independence in dealing with terror activities. He said that the defence forces have been given a free hand by the government and they are capable of dealing with any situation.

“I believe the track record of our government has been the best in dealing with terror since independence… Maximum number of terrorists have been eliminated under BJP government led by Modi,” he said while speaking at the India Today Conclave in Delhi.

Shah also came down heavily on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for not condemning the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama of Kashmir. Shah said that Khan should have have criticised the attacks at least once and wondered if could India trust him in such a situation.

Also Read: India Pakistan NEWS Updates

“How can we expect anything from him, or trust him? Maybe the situation is not in his control. At least he could have done lip service,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to blast the opposition parties for giving an opportunity to Pakistan to question the air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force. “Opposition resolution post air strikes gave ammunition to Pakistan,” Shah said.

A total of 21 opposition parties who met recently accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of politicising the IAF strike, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

Shah also informed that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will raise the issue of terrorism at the OIC conclave in Abu Dhabi.

On Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return Pakistan, he said, “Creating situation for return of pilot Abhinandan in such a short span of time is our diplomatic victory.”

Varthaman’s MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a “peace gesture”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Modi government’s track record best in dealing with terror since independence: Amit Shah
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition