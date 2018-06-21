Modi government’s policy killed 20 civilians for every four terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad said that government actions killed 20 civilians for every four terrorists in Kashmir.

Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that Narendra Modi government’s muscular policy in the Valley has killed more civilians than terrorists. Speaking to a News 18, Azad said that government actions killed 20 civilians for every four terrorists in Kashmir. “They take action against four terrorists and kill 20 civilians along. Their action is more against civilians than terrorists. For instance, they killed 13 civilians in Pulwama and just one terrorist,” Azad told News 18.

Taking strong exception to the remarks, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that Azad was speaking like a terror sympathizer and hoped that he would retract his statement.

“I would have understood if these were the words from some terrorist sympathizer but coming from the leader of opposition in RS is sad; Sir, it’s the terrorists that kill civilians, Our Army & Police are laying their lives to protect Kashmir. I hope you’ll retract your statement,” Rathore, the Information and Broadcasting minister, said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Azad addressed a press conference and accused the BJP of radicalisation. Azad further said that Congress cannot shun and run away from owning the responsibility of creating this mess and back-stabbing the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The directionless, agenda-less and clueless policy of the Modi government has left the people of Jammu and Kashmir in complete despair and this is a grave national concern,” Azad, the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI

Azad further cautioned Modi government to correct its flawed approach and work for rebuilding the trust and restoration of normalcy in the state.

Speaking about Congress’s stand on elections in the state, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said that his party is not concerned about the election outcome.

“Who wins or loses elections in Jammu and Kashmir, we do not care. We want peace and stability to be restored in the state,” Azad said.