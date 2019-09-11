Modi government’s next agenda is to make PoK an integral part of India: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh said that the Modi government’s next agenda is to make Pok an integral part of India.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister in the PMO Jitendra Singh has said that the Modi government’s next agenda is to make Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) an integral part of India. Terming the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir as the biggest achievement during the 100 days of the Modi government’s second term, Singh during a press conference in Jammu said that people in Kashmir are happy with the decision as they looking at the potential benefits.

“The biggest and greatest achievement of 100 days is the abrogation of Article 370. It needed tremendous amount of will power, conviction and determination. Our next agenda is retrieving PoK and making it an integral part of India,” he said.

Singh noted that it is not only the BJP’s commitment but a resolve of the unanimous resolution passed by Parliament in 1994 by the then Congress government headed by P V Narsimha Rao.

“This is an accepted position,” he added.

He said that it was a favourable time to abrogate the special status and the situation had arrived after the sacrifice of generations of people. He said it is redemption to the promise of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

“Now the time has come, history would decide this… Whether Nehru or Mookerjee was right? The moment of judgment has arrived,” Singh added.

When asked about the vicious campaign launched by Pakistan on Article 370, he said that the world view is aligned with India and countries which were not agreeing to India’s viewpoint, now follow “our viewpoint”.

To a question about the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, he said that once the conditions are conducive, they will themselves voluntarily go back as it is vicious to live outside their homeland.

He said that this is going to be the last phase of militancy in Kashmir. “After this, not only Kashmiri Pandits but many others will be looking forward to heading to the Valley,” he said.