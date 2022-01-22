  • MORE MARKET STATS

Modi government trying to destroy people’s rights from beginning: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi had also accused the BJP government of taking the unemployment to a record high in the last 40 years.

Written by FE Online
Rahul Gandhi asked people whether they can imagine India without fundamental and public rights?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the Modi government while accusing it of trying to destroy public rights. The former Congress president also said that the world’s largest democracy is nothing without public rights. He asked people whether they can imagine India without fundamental and public rights?

“What’s the point of the world’s largest democracy without public rights? The Modi government has been trying to destroy the rights of the public from the beginning. Can you even imagine India without these rights including the fundamental rights?” he said.

Rahul Gandhi further listed out the basic rights. “Right to food – so that no one has to face hunger. Right to Education- Today every child goes to school, makes a better tomorrow for himself and for the country. Right to Employment- Despite the BJP’s staunch opposition, the UPA gave employment security to the public. This helped the countrymen even in difficult times like Covid. Right to Information- Transparency is another name of democracy. People have the right to question and get answers. RTI was also given by UPA. Which of these rights does the PM object to? And why?” he asked.

Addressing media while launching the party’s youth manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Rahul Gandhi has criticised the BJP government for depriving the youth of opportunities. “Youth are the biggest strength of India. They are called demographic dividend….Narendra Modi and the BJP has converted it into a demographic disaster….India needs a new vision and only the Congress party can give that vision to the country…The BJP’s vision is not of the country’s vision,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He had also accused the BJP government of taking the unemployment to a record high in the last 40 years.

