Modi government to present fugitive economic offenders bill before Parliament, says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh defended the Modi government in the Rs 11,400-crore PNB fraud and revealed the plan to present a fugitive economic offenders bill before Parliament.

During his two-day visit to the Union territories Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Diu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh defended the Modi government in the Rs 11,400-crore PNB fraud and revealed the plan to present a fugitive economic offenders bill before Parliament. As the Opposition attacked the Modi government on India’s second-biggest public sector bank scam, Rajnath Singh said that the bill would seize the offenders’ property. “Opposition levels allegations that some Nirav & Choksi fled abroad. We will present a fugitive economic offenders bill before Parliament. Earlier offenders used to flee abroad & their properties weren’t seized. Now their properties will be seized under the bill,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. BJP faced flak from the Opposition in the Nirav Modi case being blamed for the rampant corruption in the country. Opposition parties mainly Congress slammed the Centre for Nirav Modi fleeing with Rs 30,000 crore, and also on the corruption cases against Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya.

On Friday, the Union Home Minister said attempts were being made to “defame” the government and had slammed the opposition while apparently referring to the Supreme Court’s judgement in the judge B H Loya death case. Singh had said the NDA government wants to take all political parties along for the development of the country.

Rajnath Singh also maintained zero tolerance towards terrorism and said that our security forces are perfectly retaliating against the terror attacks. He said that India always wants to maintain good relations with neighbouring countries, but one of them doesn’t respond peacefully. “We always want to maintain good relations with our neighbouring countries. We consider all our neighbours our relatives. However, one of them doesn’t listen. But they will have to listen some day. All international forces are putting pressure on them,” Rajnath Singh said. “International agencies are trying their best to convince them to boycott terrorism. Being our neighbour, they are conspiring to break our country with the help of terrorism. We are proud of our security forces as they are perfectly retaliating to the terror attacks,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, in Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Friday, Rajnath Singh Inaugurated several development projects and distributed LPG connections to beneficiaries under ‘Pradhanmantri Ujjwala Yojana’ at a programme. The government has recently launched ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ to take its welfare schemes directly to the people.