Modi government planning to arrest Satyendar Jain ahead of Punjab Election; won’t cry like CM Charanjit Singh Channi: Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab Election 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today claimed that the Modi government is planning to arrest Delhi minister Satyendra Jain ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections. Kejriwal said that the AAP is not afraid as they haven’t done anything wrong and the Modi government may send Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other agency to arrest AAP leaders including the Delhi CM.

“We have come to know through our sources that the ED is planning to arrest Satyender Jain ahead of the Punjab Elections. They are welcome. The Central government had carried out raids on Satyender Jain twice before but they did not get anything in those raids. Since there are elections and whenever the BJP was losing any election, they unleashed all the agencies (against opposition),” alleged Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM said that it’s known that there will be raids and arrests. He added that AAP leaders are not afraid of it as when one walks on the path of truth, they face problems like these.

“If the BJP-led Central government wants to send other agencies along with ED like CBI and Income Tax or any other agencies, they can send and if they want to arrest other leaders including Satyendar Jain, they are welcome,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP chief added that since nothing came out of the previous raids on him and Manish Sisodia, Jain will also be released on bail in a week if arrested by the ED.

“We are not afraid. We won’t cry like Channi ji. We won’t freak out like Channi ji. He is crying that raids were carried out on his relatives. He is freaking out as he has done wrong things. He has been caught. The people were watching when the ED officials were counting bundles of notes. People of Punjab were in shock,” alleged Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that AAP leaders including Jain, Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann are all ready and will welcome officials. It may be noted that a few days ago the Enforcement Directorate had raided Channi’s relative Bhupinder Honey and had seized cash worth crores besides gold and property papers.

Elections in Punjab will be held on February 20 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.