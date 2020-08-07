‘Modi government missing’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre as Covid-19 cases cross 20-lakh mark

Rahull Gandhi slams Modi government over its handling of coronavirus situation in the country.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday renewed his attack on the Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus situation in the country as the cases crossed 20 lakh mark in the country. Taking a dig at the government, Rahul said that the country’s COVID-19 tally has crossed the 20 lakh-mark and the Narendra Modi government is “missing”.

In his tweet this morning, Rahul sought to remind the government that he was right as he referred to a past tweet he had shared when cases had crossed 10,00,000.

“Bees lakh ka aankra paar, yayab hai Modi sarkaar (The 20 lakh-mark has been crossed, the Modi government is missing),” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi on Friday morning, which was in a rhyme.

Rahul also retweeted a July 17 tweet of his urging the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Congress leader had on July 17 tweeted that if the virus keeps spreading at the current pace then there would be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10.

20 लाख का आँकड़ा पार,

ग़ायब है मोदी सरकार। https://t.co/xR9blQledY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2020

“The 10,00,000-mark has been crossed. If COVID-19 continues to spread at this pace, we will soon cross the 20,00,000-lakh mark by August 10. The government should take prudent steps to tackle the pandemic,” he had tweeted on July 17.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country has recorded 62,538 coronavirus cases in 24 hours that pushed the tally to 20,27,074. A total of 886 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll climbed to 41,585 on Friday. The Ministry said active COVID-19 cases stand at 6,07,384 while 13,78,105 people have recovered so far.

The country had reported 10 lakh cases just 20 days ago.

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He has been questioning the government’s claims of effectively battling coronavirus.

India is third in the world in terms of the coronavirus cases after the US and Brazil. The global death toll from the deadly virus that first originated from the Wuhan city of China has crossed 7 lakh.