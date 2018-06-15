Modi government intervenes in Delhi logjam, Rajnath Singh meets Sanjay Singh

“Told home minister about the problems created due to the strike which was has been initiated by IAS officers, he has assured us of taking appropriate steps,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

The central government has intervened in the ongoing stalemate between the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the city government. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on the issue. After the meeting, Sanjay Singh said that he expects LG Anil Baijal to meet Rajnath Singh and work out a solution in the ongoing issue. Singh further said that the Home Minister has assured of of appropriate action in the matter.

The Kejriwal government and the L-G have been at loggerheads over the ongoing strike of IAS officers in the Delhi government over the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on XXX. While the Delhi government has claimed that governance in Delhi was stuck due to the striking officers, the bureaucrats have maintained that they were not on strike at all.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a door-to-door campaign that will see his party members collect 10 lakh letters to be sent to the Prime Minister echoing demands made by the party. Kejriwal, who is sitting on a strike, announced on Twitter that AAP’s big door-to-door campaign will begin Monday. He said that his party will collect 10 lakh letters from Delhi citizens requesting Modi to end IAS officers’ strike, approve door to door delivery of ration and grant full statehood to the national capital.

Along with Kejriwal, three of his Cabinet colleagues continued their sit-in protest at the Lt Governor’s (LG) office on Friday. Along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, Kejriwal has been protesting at the Raj Niwas since Monday evening.

Two of the ministers, Jain and Sisodia are on a hunger strike and have alleged that they will even quit water if they are forced to eat anything. “Have been waiting in the LG office from last four nights, but he could not manage even four minutes time. I hope the Prime Minister will look into this,” Jain tweeted in the morning. Echoing his cabinet collegue, Rai also tweeted adding that he hopes Modi will “be concerned about the fitness of the democracy in Delhi”.