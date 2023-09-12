‘Modi government has learnt from Congress, Gandhi family’: Robert Vadra on G20 success

Businessman and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, Robert Vadra, recently said that India hosting the G20 Summit is a “proud moment” and noted that the Modi government has “learnt from the Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family”.

During an interview with ANI, Vadra said that the “Nehru-Gandhi family has strived for international support for the country.”

“I congratulate all the guests who came for the G20 Summit. It’s a proud moment. I remember when Indraji was instrumental in holding such events and Priyanka’s family and the Gandhi family have always done a lot to bring international support to our country and will continue doing it… I’m proud of them (the leaders and delegates) being here… and how they will be involved in our country. I wish them the best and I’m sure the G20 will be a success,” Vadra said.

Asked about Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s remarks that the G20 declaration was a diplomatic triumph, Vadra said, “I definitely see that”.

“As I said, the Modi government has learnt from Mrs Indira Gandhi and the Gandhi family and the Congress who has had events as such… Let’s not forget that,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Asked about the government laying thrust of use of ‘Bharat’ instead of India during the Summit, Vadra said the BJP-led government is keen on renaming.

“We should not make everything about a title but I know this government will retitle every road and every institution if it is named by the minorities. We are a large country, we have a very large population. We have diverse cultures and heritage. We should respect all faiths. We should not have religion-based politics and we should not be trivial in retitling names, and you know, institutions and roads,” he said.

Earlier, Shashi Tharoor had told ANI that the Delhi Declaration was undoubtedly a diplomatic triumph for India.

“It’s a good achievement because right until the G20 Summit was being convened, the widespread expectation was there would be no agreement and, that, therefore, a joint communique might not be possible, and, that we might have to end up with a chairman’s summary,” he had said.

However, he had also talked of the BJP trying to “instrumentalize the G20 as something that would turn out to be an asset for them”.

G20 Summit

The G20 Summit was held in the national capital on September 9 and 10 and has been widely hailed as a huge success.

India, USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor during the sidelines of the Summit and Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) was also announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)