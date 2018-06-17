Modi government ends Ramzan ceasefire in J&K; operations against terrorists to resume: here’s why

Government will continue with its endeavour to create an environment free of terror and violence in Jammu & Kashmir. (PTI)

Security forces will resume offensive operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Ministry announced today. Government of India has decided not to extend suspension of the operations in J-K against terrorists announced in the beginning of Ramzan, it said. The announcement comes days after senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead in Srinagar.

Announcing the decision, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government is committed to working for creating an environment free of terror and violence in Jammu and Kashmir. The central government had on May 17 decided that security forces will not conduct offensive operations in J-K during Ramzan. The government commends the role of security forces for having implemented the decision in letter and spirit, in the face of grave provocation, to enable the Muslim brothers and sisters to observe Ramzan in a peaceful manner, he said.

“It was expected that everyone will cooperate in ensuring the success of this initiative. While the security forces have displayed exemplary restraint during this period, the terrorists have continued with their attacks, on civilians and security forces, resulting in deaths and injuries,” the home minister said.

The security forces are being directed to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings, Singh said. “Government will continue with its endeavour to create an environment free of terror and violence in Jammu and Kashmir. It is important that all sections of peace loving people come together to isolate the terrorists and motivate those who have been misguided to return to the path of peace,” the ministry said, adding that “operation against terrorists to resume” in the state.

The Kashmir Valley has witnessed the killings of over 55 militants and the deaths of 27 locals this year. The situation in Kashmir is considered to be turbulent as nearly 80 incidents of violence occurred there in the last four months. Militants had yesterday fired at a security forces party at Lasjan on the outskirts of Srinagar, injuring a CRPF Jawan.

Here’s the full text of MHA decision:

On 17th May, 2018, Government of India took the decision that Security Forces will not conduct offensive operations in Jammu & Kashmir during the holy month of Ramazan. This decision was taken in the interests of the peace loving people of J&K, in order to provide them a conducive atmosphere to observe Ramazan.

Government commends the role of Security Forces for having implemented the decision in letter and spirit in the face of grave provocation, to enable the Muslim brothers and sisters to observe Ramazan in a peaceful manner. This has been widely appreciated by the people all over the country, including J&K, and has brought relief to the common citizens.

It was expected that everyone will cooperate in ensuring the success of this initiative. While the Security Forces have displayed exemplary restraint during this period, the terrorists have continued with their attacks, on civilians and Security Forces, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Security Forces are being directed to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings. Government will continue with its endeavour to create an environment free of terror and violence in Jammu & Kashmir. It is important that all sections of peace loving people come together to isolate the terrorists and motivate those who have been misguided to return to the path of peace.