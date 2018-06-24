Modi government doing better job than UPA, says DICCI

From formulation of schemes in the interest of the Dalits, and their effective implementation, the performance of the Narendra Modi government has been comparatively better than the government of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” speaking to reporters here Kamble said.

Narendra Modi government is doing better work as compared to the UPA government under Manmohan Singh, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) Chairman Milind Kamble said today. “In the tenure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, maximum work has been done for the development of Dalits. From formulation of schemes in the interest of the Dalits, and their effective implementation, the performance of the Narendra Modi government has been comparatively better than the government of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” speaking to reporters here Kamble said.

Kamble praised the Mudra scheme and termed it as an important and successful programme from the point of view of financial inclusion. “Through the Mudra scheme, nearly 2.75 crore youngsters in the country belonging to SC/ST have benefitted”.

Responding to a question, Kamble said, “There are 19 crore educated youth from SC/ST community. No government can give employment to each of these youngsters. DICCI is trying to attract them towards trade and business. Lakhs of young Dalits have also got attracted towards business. DICCI is also working to empower them”. Kamble also said that instances of Dalit atrocities will stop only when intellectual segment of the society come forward.