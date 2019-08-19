Modi government committed to development of northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

The Centre is committed to all-round development of the northeast region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday. Shah, who laid the foundation stone of Karbi Bhavan and Dimasa Bhavan here, said development in the region had curbed terrorism. “The Narendra Modi government is committed to the all-round development of the northeast. Our government has attached unprecedented importance to the development of Assam and other northeastern states,” he said.

Shah said the NDA government has been working very sincerely to facilitate equal development of all sections of people living in the northeast. Karbi and Dimasa Bhavans, being built in Delhi’s Dwarka area at a cost of Rs 146 crore, will cater to the needs of people from Assam’s Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts. People from these districts visit the national capital for various purposes, including education and healthcare.

Shah said the development initiatives in the northeast have curbed terrorism and brought peace to the region. “The northeast is now well connected via roads, rail and air. This change has come due to the love and respect for northeast in the heart of our prime minister,” he said. The home minister said the practice of at least one central minister making visits to the northeastern states every 15 days has been adopted by the NDA government.

The central ministers oversee the implementation of various central schemes on ground, he added. Shah also slammed the previous Congress-led government for its “hollow assurances” to the people of the northeast region. Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh said with the foundation stone laying for the two bhavans, a task which was pending for years has been completed.

He said the land for the two bhavans was transferred by Delhi Development Authority in June this year. Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the “momentous occasion” symbolised the compassion and commitment of the NDA government to the welfare of the people of the northeast and the region’s faster development. “Construction of the Karbi and Dimasa Bhavans will enable people belonging to hills of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao along with people of the plains to stay in Delhi and do their jobs,” he said.