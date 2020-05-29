Modi 2.0: BJP plans over 500 digital rallies to mark first anniversary

BJP will hold hold 500 digital rallies to mark the first anniversary of Modi government. (File pic)

Modi 2.0: The Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to hold a month-long campaign to mark the first anniversary of the Modi 2.0 government. Party’s general secretary Bhupendra Yadav said as a part of the campaign, beginning from June, leaders will hold rallies in all districts across the country.

Yadav said the party will hold digital rallies across the country. All seven wings of the BJP will also hold 500 digital rallies in their respective fields.

“BJP president JP Nadda will also address the party workers through Facebook Live on this occasion,” he said.

Yadav said that the party will reach out to people with a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about self-reliant India, achievements of the government, and will distribute them in ten crore families.

“It will be a month-long campaign starting from June,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also underlined that the party stood with the public in the fight against coronavirus. He said party workers distributed 19 crore food packets and more than 4 crore packets of ration across the country.

“Amid the coronavirus crisis the BJP workers were on the ground. They were serving people in all 909 organisational districts across the country and providing them all necessary help,” he said.

The Modi government will complete one year in the office on May 30. In the Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi swept back to power, winning 303 of the 545 seats in the Lok Sabha. Modi was sworn in as the 16th Prime Minister of India on May 30 in the presence of a galaxy of leaders including the heads of all BIMSTEC countries.