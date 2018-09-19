Modi fans, take note! Modi-branded cups, t-shirt and fridge magnets on sale via NaMo app

A number of items etched with texts of various initiatives taken by PM Modi are available for sale on the application.

There’s some delightful news for PM Narendra Modi’s followers and supporters ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Modi’s personal mobile app NaMo has started selling Brand Modi merchandise. A number of items such as t-shirts, notebooks, stickers, fridge magnets, caps, pens and mugs etched with texts of various initiatives taken by PM Modi are available for sale on the application.

According to NaMo app, the funds collected through sale of the products will be used in Clean Ganga Fund.

The application, managed by the IT cell of Bharatiya Janata Party, seems to be making every effort to woo youngsters. Currently used by over 5 million people, NaMo is available for both Android and iPhone. The Modi-branded merchandise started selling on the Prime Minister’s 68th birthday.

According to NaMo app, the funds collected through sale of the products will be used in Clean Ganga Fund.

The platform hosting Brand Modi merchandise is called ‘Flykart’ and is owned by a Delhi-based company Firki Wholesale Pvt. Ltd.

To buy the products, a person has to download the Narendra Modi app from the Google Play Store. He may then tap on the required button and place an order.