‘Modi doesn’t need your validation’: BJP lashes out at Mamata Banerjee over ‘CBI not under PM’s control’ jibe

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not reporting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi any longer hasn’t gone down well with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Day after Banerjee’s controversial remarks, the party’s Bengal’s co-observer and IT cell-in-charge Amit Malviya lashed out at the TMC supremo, saying that BJP, including PM Modi, do not need “any validation” from her.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya wrote: “No one in the BJP, and most certainly the PM, needs any validation from Mamata Banerjee. Her entire Govt, top ministers, party office bearers and immediate family is under the radar of central agencies, because the Courts ordered investigation. She must account for the loot…”

Also read: Congress targets Mamata Banerjee over ‘CBI not under Modi’s control’ remark

The CBI functions under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, which is headed by PM Modi himself. However, Banerjee on Monday claimed that the central probe agency no longer reports to the Prime Minister’s Office anymore, and is being run by a group of leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and few local BJP leaders from Bengal.

“Businessmen are fleeing the country out of fear for the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). I don’t think PM Modi is doing this,” said the Bengal CM at on the floor of the Assembly while passing a resolution against the alleged misuse of the central investigating agencies.

Also read: Opposition leaders in CBI net: 95 percent under NDA, 65 percent under UPA

This development comes at a time when several current and former ministers in Mamata’s cabinet are under the radar of the CBI and ED — be it her nephew Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the coal scam case or former state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam case.

After voting against the resolution passed by the TMC government against alleged misuse of CBI and ED, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “This is just a ploy to save herself and her nephew. Our party will not fall for this.” Banerjee had also attacked her former party colleague and bete noire Adhikari and said that her party is willing to help if a CBI enquiry is launched against the BJP MLA.