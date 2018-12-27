Modi in Dharamshala LIVE Updates: BJP government in Himachal Pradesh completes one year, PM to address rally in hilly state

Modi rally in Himachal LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh where he will attend an event, commemorating the one year of Jai Ram Thakur’s government in office. He will also address a mega rally here on the occasion. Besides, Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of various government schemes.
According to the PMO, PM Modi will also release a document highlighting achievements of the Himachal Pradesh government. The BJP had wrested power from the Congress in the state assembly elections last year. The PM’s rally will be attended by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, BJP state in charge Mangal Pandey, BJP state president Satpal Singh and several other leaders. They have already reached Dharamshala and took stock of the preparations at the rally site. The Prime Minister is expected to reach Dharamshala at around 11.30 am.
Modi rally in Dharamshala Live Updates: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur speaks
In an official statement issued on Wednesday, CM Jai Ram Thakur said that his government has made best efforts to benefit every section of the society by launching various new welfare schemes like Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Savavlamban Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Chikitsa Kosh.
Modi in Dharamshala Live Updates: PM to reach at 11:30 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Dharamshala at 11:30 am. The PM will attend several events organised here to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP had won the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh last year.
Himachal Pradesh had gone to the polls in November 2017. At the that, the Congress was in the power. It was headed Virbhadra Singh. When results were declared, the BJP dethroned the Congress, winning 44 seats in 68-member House. The Congress had bagged just 21 seats.
