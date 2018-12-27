Modi in Dharamshala LIVE Updates: BJP government in Himachal Pradesh completes one year, PM to address rally in hilly state

Modi rally in Dharamshala Live Updates

Modi rally in Himachal LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh where he will attend an event, commemorating the one year of Jai Ram Thakur’s government in office. He will also address a mega rally here on the occasion. Besides, Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of various government schemes.

According to the PMO, PM Modi will also release a document highlighting achievements of the Himachal Pradesh government. The BJP had wrested power from the Congress in the state assembly elections last year. The PM’s rally will be attended by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, BJP state in charge Mangal Pandey, BJP state president Satpal Singh and several other leaders. They have already reached Dharamshala and took stock of the preparations at the rally site. The Prime Minister is expected to reach Dharamshala at around 11.30 am.