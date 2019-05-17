Modi confident of return with greater majority than 2014 – Key takeaways from PM’s maiden press meet

After much wait and criticism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally held a surprise press briefing just hours before the silence period ahead of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. In his briefing to the media, the PM addressed a number of issues, right from his confidence of forming the government with clear majority to the party's 'sankalp patra'. He said that his government will look to implement all promises made in the party's manifesto. The PM, who addressed the press meet along with BJP president Amit Shah, also referred to the Indian Premier League (IPL), that saw entire tournament being held in the country as against in 2014, when half of the tournament was held outside on account of the general elections. He added that when there is a strong government in place, IPL, Ramzan, and school exams can all be held peacefully. Referring to schemes that were launched by his government, the PM said that all our initiatives were implemented after thorough research and were not unplanned. Contrary to expectations that the Prime Minister would also field questions, a first since he took charge as the PM, Modi diverted queries directed at him to party president Amit Shah. "Party president is supreme for us," he said to a poser from the press. Key points from PM Modi's address to media * The PM referred to the UPA regime, when IPL had to be shifted outside the country. Comparing it to this year when the entire tournament was held across the country, the PM said that the IPL, Ramzaan, school exams and all other events and activities can take place peacefully if there is a strong government in place. * While expressing confidence of a comeback, PM Narendra Modi said it will happen after a long time that a full majority government will come back to power with an absolute majority for a second successive term. * Speaking of 2014, when his government came to power for the first time, the PM said there was major casualty that took place on May 17 that year. People from 'Satta bazaar' who thought Congress will win in elections faced huge losses on the day, he said. Also read: Modi press conference: Party chief supreme for us, says PM, refuses to take questions at maiden presser * Have come to seek the blessing of my countrymen and thank them for giving me the opportunity to serve my country for 5 years, the Prime Minister said in his opening statements. The country stayed united through many ups and downs, said Modi. * In his address, the PM said that his government tried to reach out to the poorest of the poor during the last five years of his rule. Expressing confidence of forming the government once again, the PM said the effort to reach out to the last man in the line will continue.