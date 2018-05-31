​​​
  3. Modi-care is better than Obamacare: Home Minister Rajnath Singh

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare, was introduced during the presidency of Barack Obama.

Government led by Modi took the historic decision to roll out Ayushman Bharat Swasthya Bima Yojana (PTI)

The national health protection plan of the Narendra Modi-led government is even better than the famous ‘Obamacare’ plan of former US president Barack Obama, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said.

“We (people) have begun to say that Modi-care has gone far ahead of Obamacare,” Singh said, talking about the NDA government’s achievements in the last four years at a press conference here.

“The government led by Modi took the historic decision to roll out Ayushman Bharat Swasthya Bima Yojana,” he said.

“Obama health care has been much talked about globally, but our government has decided to launch the world’s biggest healthcare (plan) of Rs 5 lakh (coverage) for ten crore people,” Singh said.

