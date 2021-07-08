  • MORE MARKET STATS

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of new ministers and their portfolios, know who gets what

Updated: July 08, 2021 10:53 AM

At least 16 entrants to the Council of Ministers are first-time MPs. L Murugan is the only minister who is not an MP.

Full list of cabinet ministers and their portfoliosHome Minister Amit Shah has been given the additional charge of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expanded his cabinet to include 36 new ministers, taking the total strength of his council of ministers to 78. The exercise saw many heads roll while a select few saw an elevation. While 12 ministers were asked to resign, one was appointed Governor of Karnataka. Among those who were shunted out included Santosh Gangwar, D V Sadananda Gowda, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Sanjay Dhotre, Debasree Chaudhuri, Babul Supriyo, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Pratap Sarangi, Ratan Lal Kataria, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar while Thawar Chand Gehlot was made Karnataka Governor.

The Cabinet rejig was carried out ahead of key Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and some other states. The focus has also been on improving governance three years ahead of the next general elections. The cabinet overhaul saw Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal and Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan getting rewarded. Among the 36 new faces, eight are lawyers, four are doctors, two are former IAS officers and four MBA degree holders, besides several engineers, making it an eclectic mix of professionals.

At least 16 entrants to the Council of Ministers are first-time MPs. Murugan is the only minister who is not an MP and would need to get elected to either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha within six months. The total strength of the Council of Ministers now stands at 78, including the Prime Minister. The prime minister can have up to 81 members in his Union Council(15 per cent of the Lok Sabha strength).

Full List of New Cabinet Ministers along with their portfolios:

Narendra Modi                                    Prime Minister and also in-charge of:
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Department of Atomic Energy;
Department of Space;
All important policy issues; and
All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

 CABINET MINISTERS                                       PORTFOLIOS

Raj Nath Singh                                      Minister of Defence
Amit Shah                                             Minister of Home Affairs; and
Minister of Cooperation
Nitin Jairam Gadkari                             Minister of Road Transport and Highways
Nirmala Sitharaman                              Minister of Finance; and
Minister of Corporate Affairs
Narendra Singh Tomar                          Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar             Minister of External Affairs
Arjun Munda                                        Minister of Tribal Affairs
Smriti Zubin Irani                                  Minister of Women and Child Development
Piyush Goyal                                         Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
Dharmendra Pradhan                           Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Pralhad Joshi                                        Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
Narayan Tatu Rane                               Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Sarbananda Sonowal                           Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi                          Minister of Minority Affairs
Dr. Virendra Kumar                              Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Giriraj Singh                                         Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia                         Minister of Civil Aviation
Ramchandra Prasad Singh                   Minister of Steel
Ashwini Vaishnaw                                Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Pashu Pati Kumar Paras                       Minister of Food Processing Industries
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat                 Minister of Jal Shakti
Kiren Rijiju                                           Minister of Law and Justice
Raj Kumar Singh                                  Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh Puri                             Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
Mansukh Mandaviya                           Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Bhupender Yadav                                Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey                Minister of Heavy Industries
Parshottam Rupala                              Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
G. Kishan Reddy                                  Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
Anurag Singh Thakur                          Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

Rao Inderjit Singh                               MoS Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; MoS Ministry of Planning; and MoS Corporate Affairs
Dr. Jitendra Singh                                MoS Ministry of Science and Technology; MoS Ministry of Earth Sciences; MoS Prime Minister’s Office; MoS Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; MoS Department of Atomic Energy; and MoS Department of Space

MINISTERS OF STATE

Shripad Yesso Naik                              MoS Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and MoS Ministry of Tourism
Faggansingh Kulaste                           MoS Ministry of Steel; and MoS Ministry of Rural Development
Prahalad Singh Patel                           MoS Ministry of Jal Shakti; and MoS Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Ashwini Kumar Choubey                     MoS Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution;                                                                  MoS Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Arjun Ram Meghwal                           MoS Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Culture
General (Retd.) V. K. Singh                  MoS Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and MoS Ministry of Civil Aviation
Krishan Pal                                          MoS Ministry of Power; and MoS Ministry of Heavy Industries
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao                  MoS Ministry of Railways; MoS Ministry of Coal; and MoS Ministry of Mines
Ramdas Athawale                               MoS Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti                          MoS Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, MoS Ministry of Rural Development
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan                   MoS Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
Nityanand Rai                                     MoS Ministry of Home Affairs
Pankaj Chaowdhary                            MoS Ministry of Finance
Anupriya Singh Patel                          MoS Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel                       MoS Ministry of Law and Justice
Rajeev Chandrasekhar                         MoS Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; MoS Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Shobha Karandlaje                              MoS Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma                 MoS Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Darshana Vikram Jardosh                   MoS Ministry of Textiles; and MoS Ministry of Railways
V. Muraleedharan                                MoS Ministry of External Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Meenakashi Lekhi                               MoS Ministry of External Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Culture
Som Parkash                                       MoS Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Renuka Singh Saruta                          MoS Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Rameswar Teli                                     MoS Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; MoS Ministry of Labour and Employment
Kailash Choudhary                             MoS Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Annpurna Devi                                   MoS Ministry of Education
A. Narayanaswamy                             MoS Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Kaushal Kishore                                  MoS Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Ajay Bhatt                                           MoS Ministry of Defence, MoS Ministry of Tourism
B. L. Verma                                         MoS Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and MoS Ministry of Cooperation
Ajay Kumar                                         MoS Ministry of Home Affairs
Devusinh Chauhan                             MoS Ministry of Communications
Bhagwanth Khuba                              MoS Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and MoS Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Kapil Moreshwar Patil                         MoS Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Pratima Bhoumik                                MoS Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Dr. Subhas Sarkar                               MoS Ministry of Education
Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad             MoS Ministry of Finance
Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh                 MoS Ministry of External Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Education
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar                     MoS Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bishweswar Tudu                                MoS Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Jal Shakti
Shantanu Thakur                                MoS Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai            MoS Ministry of Women and Child Development; and MoS Ministry of AYUSH
John Barla                                           MoS Ministry of Minority Affairs
Dr. L. Murugan                                    MoS Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and MoS Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Nisith Pramanik                                   MoS Ministry of Home Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

