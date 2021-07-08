Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of new ministers and their portfolios, know who gets what

Home Minister Amit Shah has been given the additional charge of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expanded his cabinet to include 36 new ministers, taking the total strength of his council of ministers to 78. The exercise saw many heads roll while a select few saw an elevation. While 12 ministers were asked to resign, one was appointed Governor of Karnataka. Among those who were shunted out included Santosh Gangwar, D V Sadananda Gowda, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Sanjay Dhotre, Debasree Chaudhuri, Babul Supriyo, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Pratap Sarangi, Ratan Lal Kataria, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar while Thawar Chand Gehlot was made Karnataka Governor.

The Cabinet rejig was carried out ahead of key Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and some other states. The focus has also been on improving governance three years ahead of the next general elections. The cabinet overhaul saw Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal and Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan getting rewarded. Among the 36 new faces, eight are lawyers, four are doctors, two are former IAS officers and four MBA degree holders, besides several engineers, making it an eclectic mix of professionals.

At least 16 entrants to the Council of Ministers are first-time MPs. Murugan is the only minister who is not an MP and would need to get elected to either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha within six months. The total strength of the Council of Ministers now stands at 78, including the Prime Minister. The prime minister can have up to 81 members in his Union Council(15 per cent of the Lok Sabha strength).

Full List of New Cabinet Ministers along with their portfolios:

Narendra Modi Prime Minister and also in-charge of:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space;

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

CABINET MINISTERS PORTFOLIOS

Raj Nath Singh Minister of Defence

Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs; and

Minister of Cooperation

Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and

Minister of Corporate Affairs

Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs

Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs

Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Women and Child Development

Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles

Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines

Narayan Tatu Rane Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs

Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Giriraj Singh Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Minister of Civil Aviation

Ramchandra Prasad Singh Minister of Steel

Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Minister of Food Processing Industries

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti

Kiren Rijiju Minister of Law and Justice

Raj Kumar Singh Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy

Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of Heavy Industries

Parshottam Rupala Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

G. Kishan Reddy Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

Rao Inderjit Singh MoS Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; MoS Ministry of Planning; and MoS Corporate Affairs

Dr. Jitendra Singh MoS Ministry of Science and Technology; MoS Ministry of Earth Sciences; MoS Prime Minister’s Office; MoS Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; MoS Department of Atomic Energy; and MoS Department of Space

MINISTERS OF STATE

Shripad Yesso Naik MoS Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and MoS Ministry of Tourism

Faggansingh Kulaste MoS Ministry of Steel; and MoS Ministry of Rural Development

Prahalad Singh Patel MoS Ministry of Jal Shakti; and MoS Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Ashwini Kumar Choubey MoS Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; MoS Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Arjun Ram Meghwal MoS Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Culture

General (Retd.) V. K. Singh MoS Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and MoS Ministry of Civil Aviation

Krishan Pal MoS Ministry of Power; and MoS Ministry of Heavy Industries

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao MoS Ministry of Railways; MoS Ministry of Coal; and MoS Ministry of Mines

Ramdas Athawale MoS Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti MoS Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, MoS Ministry of Rural Development

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan MoS Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Nityanand Rai MoS Ministry of Home Affairs

Pankaj Chaowdhary MoS Ministry of Finance

Anupriya Singh Patel MoS Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel MoS Ministry of Law and Justice

Rajeev Chandrasekhar MoS Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; MoS Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Shobha Karandlaje MoS Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma MoS Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Darshana Vikram Jardosh MoS Ministry of Textiles; and MoS Ministry of Railways

V. Muraleedharan MoS Ministry of External Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Meenakashi Lekhi MoS Ministry of External Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Culture

Som Parkash MoS Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Renuka Singh Saruta MoS Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Rameswar Teli MoS Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; MoS Ministry of Labour and Employment

Kailash Choudhary MoS Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Annpurna Devi MoS Ministry of Education

A. Narayanaswamy MoS Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Kaushal Kishore MoS Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Ajay Bhatt MoS Ministry of Defence, MoS Ministry of Tourism

B. L. Verma MoS Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and MoS Ministry of Cooperation

Ajay Kumar MoS Ministry of Home Affairs

Devusinh Chauhan MoS Ministry of Communications

Bhagwanth Khuba MoS Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and MoS Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Kapil Moreshwar Patil MoS Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Pratima Bhoumik MoS Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Dr. Subhas Sarkar MoS Ministry of Education

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad MoS Ministry of Finance

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh MoS Ministry of External Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Education

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar MoS Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Bishweswar Tudu MoS Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Jal Shakti

Shantanu Thakur MoS Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai MoS Ministry of Women and Child Development; and MoS Ministry of AYUSH

John Barla MoS Ministry of Minority Affairs

Dr. L. Murugan MoS Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and MoS Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Nisith Pramanik MoS Ministry of Home Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

