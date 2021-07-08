Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of new ministers and their portfolios, know who gets what

At least 16 entrants to the Council of Ministers are first-time MPs. L Murugan is the only minister who is not an MP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expanded his cabinet to include 36 new ministers, taking the total strength of his council of ministers to 78. The exercise saw many heads roll while a select few saw an elevation. While 12 ministers were asked to resign, one was appointed Governor of Karnataka. Among those who were shunted out included Santosh Gangwar, D V Sadananda Gowda, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Sanjay Dhotre, Debasree Chaudhuri, Babul Supriyo, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Pratap Sarangi, Ratan Lal Kataria, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar while Thawar Chand Gehlot was made Karnataka Governor.
The Cabinet rejig was carried out ahead of key Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and some other states. The focus has also been on improving governance three years ahead of the next general elections. The cabinet overhaul saw Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal and Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan getting rewarded. Among the 36 new faces, eight are lawyers, four are doctors, two are former IAS officers and four MBA degree holders, besides several engineers, making it an eclectic mix of professionals.
At least 16 entrants to the Council of Ministers are first-time MPs. Murugan is the only minister who is not an MP and would need to get elected to either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha within six months. The total strength of the Council of Ministers now stands at 78, including the Prime Minister. The prime minister can have up to 81 members in his Union Council(15 per cent of the Lok Sabha strength).
Full List of New Cabinet Ministers along with their portfolios:
Narendra Modi Prime Minister and also in-charge of:
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Department of Atomic Energy;
Department of Space;
All important policy issues; and
All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
CABINET MINISTERS PORTFOLIOS
Raj Nath Singh Minister of Defence
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs; and
Minister of Cooperation
Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways
Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and
Minister of Corporate Affairs
Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs
Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs
Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Women and Child Development
Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
Narayan Tatu Rane Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs
Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Giriraj Singh Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Minister of Civil Aviation
Ramchandra Prasad Singh Minister of Steel
Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Minister of Food Processing Industries
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti
Kiren Rijiju Minister of Law and Justice
Raj Kumar Singh Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of Heavy Industries
Parshottam Rupala Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
G. Kishan Reddy Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
Rao Inderjit Singh MoS Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; MoS Ministry of Planning; and MoS Corporate Affairs
Dr. Jitendra Singh MoS Ministry of Science and Technology; MoS Ministry of Earth Sciences; MoS Prime Minister’s Office; MoS Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; MoS Department of Atomic Energy; and MoS Department of Space
MINISTERS OF STATE
Shripad Yesso Naik MoS Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and MoS Ministry of Tourism
Faggansingh Kulaste MoS Ministry of Steel; and MoS Ministry of Rural Development
Prahalad Singh Patel MoS Ministry of Jal Shakti; and MoS Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Ashwini Kumar Choubey MoS Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; MoS Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Arjun Ram Meghwal MoS Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Culture
General (Retd.) V. K. Singh MoS Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and MoS Ministry of Civil Aviation
Krishan Pal MoS Ministry of Power; and MoS Ministry of Heavy Industries
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao MoS Ministry of Railways; MoS Ministry of Coal; and MoS Ministry of Mines
Ramdas Athawale MoS Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti MoS Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, MoS Ministry of Rural Development
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan MoS Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
Nityanand Rai MoS Ministry of Home Affairs
Pankaj Chaowdhary MoS Ministry of Finance
Anupriya Singh Patel MoS Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel MoS Ministry of Law and Justice
Rajeev Chandrasekhar MoS Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; MoS Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Shobha Karandlaje MoS Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma MoS Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Darshana Vikram Jardosh MoS Ministry of Textiles; and MoS Ministry of Railways
V. Muraleedharan MoS Ministry of External Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Meenakashi Lekhi MoS Ministry of External Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Culture
Som Parkash MoS Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Renuka Singh Saruta MoS Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Rameswar Teli MoS Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; MoS Ministry of Labour and Employment
Kailash Choudhary MoS Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Annpurna Devi MoS Ministry of Education
A. Narayanaswamy MoS Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Kaushal Kishore MoS Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Ajay Bhatt MoS Ministry of Defence, MoS Ministry of Tourism
B. L. Verma MoS Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and MoS Ministry of Cooperation
Ajay Kumar MoS Ministry of Home Affairs
Devusinh Chauhan MoS Ministry of Communications
Bhagwanth Khuba MoS Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and MoS Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Kapil Moreshwar Patil MoS Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Pratima Bhoumik MoS Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Dr. Subhas Sarkar MoS Ministry of Education
Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad MoS Ministry of Finance
Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh MoS Ministry of External Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Education
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar MoS Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bishweswar Tudu MoS Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Jal Shakti
Shantanu Thakur MoS Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai MoS Ministry of Women and Child Development; and MoS Ministry of AYUSH
John Barla MoS Ministry of Minority Affairs
Dr. L. Murugan MoS Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and MoS Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Nisith Pramanik MoS Ministry of Home Affairs; and MoS Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
Home Minister Amit Shah has been given the additional charge of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation.
