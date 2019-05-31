  1. Home
  Modi Cabinet 2.0 LIVE: Will Amit Shah be new Finance Minister? Portfolios of news ministers to be out shortly

Updated:May 31, 2019 12:20:27 pm

Modi Cabinet ministers list: BJP president Amit Shah may get the Finance portfolio after Arun Jaitley's decision to not join the new government due to his poor health.

Modi cabinet ministers list, modi cabinet 2019Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Modi Cabinet LIVE: A day after 57 ministers took oath of office and secrecy along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be part of the new government, the portfolios of newly sworn-in ministers is expected to be announced today. It will be interesting to watch the portfolio handed to Amit Shah, the BJP president who joined the Modi government after keeping himself restricted to the party affairs during the first term of the NDA government. According to television reports, Shah may get the Finance portfolio after Arun Jaitley’s decision to not join the new government due to his poor health. Besides Shah, former foreign Secretary S Jaishankar was another surprise pick by Modi who also took oath on Thursday evening. If reports are to go by, he may be given the External Affairs portfolio, which was held by veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the previous government.

The ministers from the previous Council of Ministers who have been retained include Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, D V Sadanand Gowda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Ram Vilas Paswan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi among others. Of the 57 ministers which include 24 Cabinet-rank ministers, nine MoS (Independence charge) and 24 MoS-rank ministers, 24 are new faces. A total of 37 ministers from the previous Council of Ministers were dropped yesterday which includes heavyweights like Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Uma Bharti, Anupriya Patel, Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi, Radha Mohan Singh among others.

12:20 (IST)31 May 2019
S Jaishankar to be new External Affairs Minister?

Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar may become the country's new External Affairs Ministers, given that he has vast experience of working in the Ministry. Jaishankar had served as the foreign secretary in the previous Modi government. He was India's Ambassador to the United States between December 2013 and January 2015.

12:17 (IST)31 May 2019
Rajnath Singh to retain Home Ministry portfolio?

Former BJP president Rajnath Singh had served as the Minister for Home Affairs in the previous Modi government. There are reports that he may once again get the charge of Home portfolio. Rajnath Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow seat.

12:16 (IST)31 May 2019
Amit Shah to get Finance portfolio?

There are reports that BJP president Amit Shah may get the Finance portfolio which was held by Arun jaitley in the previous government. Since Jaitley has opted out of the government due to his poor health, speculation is rife that Shah will get the crucial ministry. In the previous Modi government, Shah had kept himself restricted to the party affairs.

12:14 (IST)31 May 2019
Mosi Cabinet ministers portfolio soon

The portfolios of newly sworn-in ministers will be announced shorty. A total of 57 Ministers which includes 24 Cabinet-rank ministers, 9 MoS (Independent Charge) and 24 MoS-rank Ministers were sworn-in on Thursday evening.

