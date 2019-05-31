Modi Cabinet 2.0 LIVE: Will Amit Shah be new Finance Minister? Portfolios of news ministers to be out shortly

Modi Cabinet LIVE: A day after 57 ministers took oath of office and secrecy along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be part of the new government, the portfolios of newly sworn-in ministers is expected to be announced today. It will be interesting to watch the portfolio handed to Amit Shah, the BJP president who joined the Modi government after keeping himself restricted to the party affairs during the first term of the NDA government. According to television reports, Shah may get the Finance portfolio after Arun Jaitley's decision to not join the new government due to his poor health. Besides Shah, former foreign Secretary S Jaishankar was another surprise pick by Modi who also took oath on Thursday evening. If reports are to go by, he may be given the External Affairs portfolio, which was held by veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the previous government. The ministers from the previous Council of Ministers who have been retained include Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, D V Sadanand Gowda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Ram Vilas Paswan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi among others. Of the 57 ministers which include 24 Cabinet-rank ministers, nine MoS (Independence charge) and 24 MoS-rank ministers, 24 are new faces. A total of 37 ministers from the previous Council of Ministers were dropped yesterday which includes heavyweights like Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Uma Bharti, Anupriya Patel, Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi, Radha Mohan Singh among others.