Union Cabinet Reshuffle Live: PM Modi to expand council of ministers today, know who all stands a chance

Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: The much-anticipated Union Cabinet reshuffle of NDA 2.0 will take place today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to induct some new faces while there may be a change of portfolios for some. The cabinet reshuffle is taking place after around a month-long deliberations which saw PM Modi hold meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital. The PM also assessed the performance of different ministries. The reshuffle comes keeping in mind the future political challenges including assembly elections due next year, the backlash over the government’s COVID-19 handling and the 2024 general elections where PM Modi will seek a third straight term in office. Some prominent names that may be inducted into the Cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Anupriya Patel, Narayan Rane, Varun Gandhi, Baijayant Panda, Bhupendra Yadav and Dinesh Trivedi, among others.

Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) may also find a place in the restructured cabinet. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) faction group Pashupati Paras is also likely to get a berth and Sushil Modi may be the Bihar BJP’s face in the Modi cabinet. According to reports, the BJP is likely to accommodate a few of its prominent leaders and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members in the Narendra Modi Cabinet soon. It has been two years since the NDA came back to power in 2019. There are also speculations of several senior leaders like former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to be accommodated. Recently, Uttarakhand former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat met the PM as well. Several positions in the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the demise of Ramvilas Paswan of Jan Lokshakti Party. Party sources had earlier stated that leaders from several key states like Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to get a place in the new cabinet as the BJP aims to expand in these states in the future.

