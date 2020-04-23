Modi Cabinet approves new Ordinance: 7-year jail for attack on health workers

Indian Medical Association (IMA) called off its proposed ‘White alert’ and ‘Black day’ protests that were scheduled for April 22 and 23.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved an Ordinance to make acts of violence against doctors and other medical staff as a cognizable and non-bailable offence, with punishment up to seven years in jail, as the government sought to assuage fears of the health workers amid increasing reports of attacks on them. The attackers will also have to pay double the cost of the property they damage.

Briefing media after the meeting, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and that attacks against the health workers, who are staking their lives to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, won’t be tolerated.

“It (the Ordinance) carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone is found guilty,” Javadekar said. The Ordinance also stipulates stiff provisions, including fines up to Rs 2 lakh. If the health workers sustain serious injuries, the attackers will face punishment up to seven years in jail and fine of Rs 5 lakh. Investigations on the attacks will be wrapped up in just one month to expedite the cases.

Meanwhile, following meeting of its representatives with home minister Amit Shah through video conference on Wednesday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) called off its proposed ‘White alert’ and ‘Black day’ protests that were scheduled for April 22 and 23.

In view of the mounting attacks, the IMA had been demanding that the government formulate a law to protect health workers. “Health workers who are trying to save the country from this epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks. No incident of violence or harassment, against them will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in, it’ll be implemented after President’s sanction,” Javadekar said.