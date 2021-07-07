Modi Cabinet 2.0 Ministers List 2021: From Scindia to John Barla, know full list of new cabinet ministers

The list of ministers also indicates that due attention has been given to upcoming assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi 2.0 Reshuffle Cabinet Full Ministers List: The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expanded its council of ministers, the first such exercise in the third year oh his second term. While the cabinet reshuffle was on the cards for a long time, the move comes at a time when the Modi government faces criticism over the alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The list of ministers also indicates that due attention has been given to upcoming assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Yesterday, two major political developments took place which indicated that the BJP has started preparing for the polls besides appeasing its allies. In the first development, Thawar Chand Gehlot was appointed Governor of Karnataka to make more space for new ministers. Later in the day, a new ministry was created – the Ministry of Cooperation.

The focus has been on Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh is the most crucial state for the BJP given the number of Lok Sabha seats. The inclusion of the allies like JD(U), Apna Dal etc. indicates that the Modi government is not willing to let go more of its allies since two of its major partners – Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal had already deserted the NDA over different issues. The move will boost the confidence of its allies and the same will prove beneficial for the saffron party in the coming polls.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Cabinet Expansion 2021 Live Updates, check here

In a major development just ahead of the cabinet expansion, 11 union ministers – Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Animal and Husbandry Minister Pratap Sarangi, Women and Child Welfare Minister Debasree Chaudhuri and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, MoS Jal Shakti and Social Justice and Empowerment Ratan Lal Kataria, Asansol MP and MoS Environment, Forest & Climate Babul Supriyo, Jalna MP and MoS for Consumer Affairs Raosaheb Patil Danve and MoS Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey have resigned from their respective posts. The move was aimed at making space for new faces besides setting right the political equations ahead of the crucial polls.

Also Read: Cabinet Reshuffle 2021 – From Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to MoS Babul Supriyo, 12 union ministers lose cabinet berths

Below is the full list of new Modi Cabinet Ministers:

Minister Portfolio (To be updated)

Narayan Rane

Sarbananda Sonowal

Dr Virendra Kumar

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Ashwini Vaishnav

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

Kiren Rijiju

Raj Kumar Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

Bhupender Yadav

Parshottam Rupala

G Kishen Reddy

Anurag Thakur

Pankaj Choudhary

Anupriya Singh Patel

Satya Pal Singh Baghel

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Shobha Karandlaje

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Meenakshi Lekhi

Annpurna Devi

A Narayanaswamy

Kaushal Kishore

Ajay Bhatt

BL Verma

Ajay Kumar

Chauhan Devusinh

Bhagwanth Khuba

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Pratima Bhoumik

Subhas Sarkar

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bishweswar Tudu

Shantanu Thakur

Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai

John Barla

Dr L Murugan

Nishith Pramanik

Virendra Kumar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Pankaj Choudhary, SPS Baghel, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Darshana Jardosh, Annpurna Devi, AR Narayana Swami, Kaushal Kishor, BL Verma, Ajay Kumar, Pratima Bhoumik, Bhagwant Khuba, Subhash Sarkar, Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad, Bharti Pawar, John Barla and Nishit Pramanik were also among those who met Modi in the morning. This is the first reshuffle in PM Modi’s Council of Ministers since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.