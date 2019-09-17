Modi birthday: BJP releases special video to commemorate PM’s 69th birth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi turns 69 today. He is in his home state Gujarat on the occasion.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday morning released a video wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday. “Best wishes to Ma Bharati’s true son and the inspiration of crores of youth Shri Narendra Modi from the BJP family on his birthday,” the BJP tweeted from its official Twitter handle along with the video.

In the 3:31-minute video, the BJP has summarised the life story of PM Narendra Modi right from his childhood to becoming the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and returning to power in 2019 with a thumping majority.

The video talks about PM Modi struggle during childhood days when used to sell tea on trains. Besides, it also talks about his journey to the Himalayas, his association with the RSS and the BJP and his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

PM Narendra Modi was born in Gujarat on September 17, 1950. He began the day with a visit to the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the River Narmada in his home state. He also offered special prayers on the occasion. He also took part in the ‘Namami Narmada’ festival which is celebrated by the Gujarat government to mark the filling up of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river to its full reservoir level of 138.68 m. The Statue of Unity, billed as the tallest in the world, was inaugurated by Modi on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31 last year. Before flying back to Delhi, PM Mod is likely to visit his mother in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings.

Watch Video: BJP releases short film on Narendra Modi



PM Modi was greeted by several leaders, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah. Kejriwal also joined in extending his greetings on Twitter:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi’s hard work to make the lives of the countrymen easier was an inspiration. “Your efforts and determination to make life easier for every India is an inspiration for us. It is a privilege as a people’s representative, fellow countryman and as a party worker to be your partner in nation rebuilding. I wish God your healthy life and longevity,” Shah tweeted.

Last year, PM Modi had spent his 68th birthday at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with school children. Later, he had offered prayers at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. Meanwhile, the BJP is celebrating the entire week as ‘Sewa Saptah’ where every BJP member right from Amit Shah down to the cadres observing it by either taking part in cleaning or donating blood or simply helping the needy. It is also a ground connect event for the ruling party.