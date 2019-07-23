‘Modi betrayed India’s interests’: Rahul Gandhi asks PM to clarify on conversation with Trump on Kashmir

External affairs minister S Jaishankar denied Donald Trump’s claim that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged prime minister Narendra Modi to clarify if he asked US president Donald Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue. A huge controversy erupted after Trump, during his meeting with Pakistan PM Imran Khan, said that he was asked by Modi to mediate on the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. “I was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject and he actually said ‘Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator’, I said ‘Where’, He said ‘Kashmir’,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Trump’s remarks evoked an immediate response back home, with India categorically denying any such discussion between the two leaders. External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said in Parliament that no such request had been made by PM Modi and that Kashmir remains a bilateral issue. He reiterated that all talks on the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan can only be held bilaterally.

Despite Jaishankar’s statement, the Opposition stormed out of the Lok Sabha demanding PM Modi’s response on the controversy. Rahul Gandhi put out the same request on Twitter asking PM Modi to tell the nation what had transpired between him and Trump.

“President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India & Pakistan on Kashmir! If true, PM Modi has betrayed India’s interests & 1972 Shimla Agreement. A weak Foreign Ministry denial won’t do. PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him @POTUS,” Gandhi posted on Twitter.

On the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, India has always maintained that it would not accept any third party mediation. While sitting with Imran Khan, Trump had said that he would like to see the issue resolved as it had been going on for years. He added that he would love to be a mediator if that would help.

Even the US government seemed to be in fire-fighting mode after India denied Trump’s claims that Modi had asked him to mediate. The US Department of State issued a statement on Tuesday clarifying that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.