Modi becomes only Prime Minister to be followed by White House on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump together at The White House. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a new follower on Twitter! PM Modi has become the only Prime Minister in the world to be followed by The White House on the microblogging platform. The White House is the official residence of the United States President Dnald Trump.

The White House’s official Twitter account follows a total of 19 people which now includes PM Modi. Besides Modi, The White House also follows the Prime Minister’s Office and President Ram Nath Kovind. Notably, President Kovind and PM Modi are the only non-American politicians who are followed by The White House’s handle. The only other handles it follows include President Trump, the account of POTUS, Vice President Mike Pence, First Lady, second lady and wife of Pence, the press secretary, Assistant to POTUS, the National Security Council. Interestingly, two other accounts followed by The White House are also related to India. They are — The US Embassy in India and Indian Embassy in Washington.

The development comes days after President Trump called PM Modi and urged him to allow the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US which he said is effective in the treatment of coronavirus. New Delhi reciprocated to Trump’s request and lifted the ban on the export of the drug. India manufactures nearly 70% of the world’s supply of hydroxychloroquine.

Later, President Trump had thanked the Prime Minister for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine to the United States. Praising PM Modi for his strong leadership, he said that India’s help during this crisis “will not be forgotten”.

“Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten!” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi already enjoys a significant following on Twitter with XXX followers on his personal handle. His official handle boasts of a total of XXX followers.

Several world leaders including the World Health Organisation have praised PM Modi for his measures to fight the pandemic that has infected over 1.2 million worldwide. The United States has reported 4,59,000 positive Covid19 cases. Nearly 15,000 people have lost their lives in the country. India, on the other hand, has nealy 6,500 Covid19 cases and 199 have died.